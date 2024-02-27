Core-Mark Stuffed Bites

The grab-and-go snacks are available in two flavors: Apple Pie Bites and Breakfast Bites.
Core-Mark Stuffed Bites

Core-Mark International and OLM Food Services present their newest offering, Stuffed Bites. Intended as a hot, grab-and-go snack for the convenience market, the bites come in two flavors: Apple Pie Bites, which contain apples, brown sugar and cinnamon wrapped in a pastry crust; and Breakfast Bites, which include sausage, egg and cheese within a jalapeño cheddar biscuit. Stuffed Bites can move directly from freezer to oven and bake in 15 minutes, with up to a three-hour warmer time. Each flavor comes 194 per case.

Other Popular Products

Core-Mark Stuffed Bites

Core-Mark Stuffed Bites

BeatBox Blue Razzberry Mavericks Edition

BeatBox Blue Razzberry Mavericks Edition

Scripto Aim n' Flame MAX Lighter

Scripto Aim n' Flame MAX Lighter

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds