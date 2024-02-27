Core-Mark Stuffed Bites

Core-Mark International and OLM Food Services present their newest offering, Stuffed Bites. Intended as a hot, grab-and-go snack for the convenience market, the bites come in two flavors: Apple Pie Bites, which contain apples, brown sugar and cinnamon wrapped in a pastry crust; and Breakfast Bites, which include sausage, egg and cheese within a jalapeño cheddar biscuit. Stuffed Bites can move directly from freezer to oven and bake in 15 minutes, with up to a three-hour warmer time. Each flavor comes 194 per case.