08/31/2023

Cosmos Peanut Butter Pup Cups

A healthy on-the-go treat for dogs, the snacks are made with real peanut butter and no chocolate.
Cosmos Snack Shack Peanut Butter Pup Cups

Treat Planet LLC introduces its newest innovation under the Cosmos Snack Shack brand: Peanut Butter Pup Cups. The product offers a novelty option for dog owners with a convenient, on-the-go style snack. Made with real peanut butter and no chocolate — like all of Treat Planet's products  the Peanut Butter Pup Cups are natural, healthy, eco-friendly, and sourced and produced in the United States. 

