Cosmos Peanut Butter Pup Cups

Treat Planet LLC introduces its newest innovation under the Cosmos Snack Shack brand: Peanut Butter Pup Cups. The product offers a novelty option for dog owners with a convenient, on-the-go style snack. Made with real peanut butter and no chocolate — like all of Treat Planet's products — the Peanut Butter Pup Cups are natural, healthy, eco-friendly, and sourced and produced in the United States.