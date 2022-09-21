Country Archer Provisions New Launches

Country Archer is bringing two new products to market, Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages and Teriyaki Style Mini Pork Sticks. Available in original and fuego flavors, Country Archer’s Zero-Sugar Smoked Sausages contains nine milligrams of protein in every serving with just 100 calories and six milligrams of fat. The sausages are made from a combination of 100 percent natural pork and grass-fed and finished beef. Country Archer’s Teriyaki-Style Mini Pork Sticks is perfect for on-the-go occasions and midday snack attacks, according to the maker. Each stick is made with real ingredients, including 100 percent natural, antibiotic-free pork and real chunks of pineapple. Country Archer will be debuting both products at Booth #4195 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.