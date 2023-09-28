CPI Paypod Compact

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) introduces its new cash automation solution, Paypod Compact. The latest addition to the company's portfolio of automated cash management solutions is equipped with CPI note and coin acceptors; automates cash acceptance; and can potentially minimize wait times for all customers, not only those paying with cash, card or digital wallet. As it is a front-access solution compared to its rear-access and tabletop predecessors, the Paypod Compact can be more easily integrated into multiple applications while maximizing available floor space for retailers, according to the company.