Crunchy Mint M&M'S

Earlier this year, M&M'S launched three limited-edition flavors as part of its second-annual "Flavor Vote" campaign. The brand asked fans to choose their favorite and, after millions of taste tests nationwide, Crunchy Mint is officially the winning flavor, besting Crunchy Espresso and Crunchy Raspberry. Beginning in August, Crunchy Mint joins the M&M'S line and will continue to be sold at U.S. stores for an 18-month period, while supplies last. M&M'S Crunchy Mint is made with dark chocolate and wrapped in the brand's signature colorful crispy shell with a cocoa rice crisp center. The product is available in a Share Size (2.83 ounces) and a Sharing Size Stand-Up Pouch (8 ounces).