Island Brands USA is ramping up its Crush flavored malt beverage line with a new eye-catching label art and a new flavor option Crush Strawberry Lemonade. The changes come as the company brings distribution of the beverage line to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Crush Strawberry Lemonade joins Crush Tropical Punch and Crush Lime Margarita, all of which clock in at 10 percent ABV and are available in 16-ounce or 19.2-ounce cans in either singles, four-packs or 24-can cases.