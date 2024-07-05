Maverik Kicks Off Summer Fun With New Sweepstakes
Maverik Adventure Club and Kum & Go &Rewards members can enter the sweepstakes using points from the respective apps or websites. Members will receive one bonus entry for each 20-ounce Dr Pepper product they purchase. There is no limit to the number of bonus entries customers can earn with purchase.
"Road Tripper" is the first sweepstakes collaboration between Maverik and Kum & Go since the two c-store brands came together in 2023.
Participating states include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Full sweepstakes rules and eligibility is available here.
Dr Pepper is a registered mark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc. The latter is not a sponsor of this promotion.
Salt Lake City-based Maverik and Kum & Go have a combined presence spanning 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, at more than 800 stores.