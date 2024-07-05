Maverik Kicks Off Summer Fun With New Sweepstakes

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go want to help guests enjoy adventures in style.

The convenience store chains kicked off the "Road Tripper" sweepstakes on July 3, awarding one guest a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash (a grand prize valued at $56,377). The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 1.

"We're excited to offer our customers the opportunity to blaze all-new trails in a vehicle built for making memories and fueling adventure," said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer at Maverik. "A brand-new Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash is the perfect combination for creating unforgettable road trip memories. We encourage everyone to stop by their nearest Maverik or Kum & Go location, fuel up with some Dr Pepper and enter for their chance to win."