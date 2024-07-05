 Skip to main content

Maverik Kicks Off Summer Fun With New Sweepstakes

One lucky winner will receive a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport and cash.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Maverik_Road Tripper sweepstakes

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go want to help guests enjoy adventures in style.

The convenience store chains kicked off the "Road Tripper" sweepstakes on July 3, awarding one guest a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash (a grand prize valued at $56,377). The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 1. 

[Read more: Maverik Fuels Summer Adventure With New Promotions]

"We're excited to offer our customers the opportunity to blaze all-new trails in a vehicle built for making memories and fueling adventure," said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer at Maverik. "A brand-new Ford Bronco Sport and $5,000 cash is the perfect combination for creating unforgettable road trip memories. We encourage everyone to stop by their nearest Maverik or Kum & Go location, fuel up with some Dr Pepper and enter for their chance to win."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Maverik Adventure Club and Kum & Go &Rewards members can enter the sweepstakes using points from the respective apps or websites. Members will receive one bonus entry for each 20-ounce Dr Pepper product they purchase. There is no limit to the number of bonus entries customers can earn with purchase. 

"Road Tripper" is the first sweepstakes collaboration between Maverik and Kum & Go since the two c-store brands came together in 2023.

[Read more: Maverik Rebrands 30 Kum & Go Convenience Stores]

Participating states include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Full sweepstakes rules and eligibility is available here.

Dr Pepper is a registered mark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc. The latter is not a sponsor of this promotion.  

Salt Lake City-based Maverik and Kum & Go have a combined presence spanning 20 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast, at more than 800 stores.  

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds