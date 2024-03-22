CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Calculus of Balancing Brands Post-Merger

WHAT GOES INTO A REBRANDING DECISION?

Maverik's purchase of Kum & Go isn't the only major deal in recent years, but they haven't all resulted in rebranding. Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. continues to operate 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores under their own names, although they share certain products and promotions.

7-Eleven's highly franchised business model is one reason for the lack of change; technology and strong branding also played a role.

"These acquired companies for 7-Eleven were strong brands, with lots of stores, in their respective geographies, and had similar technology infrastructures and operating models — so 7-Eleven now manages them as a unit under their newly formed 'Corporate Stores Operations Unit,'" Saitta said. "Much work has been done to ensure the entire company operated umbrella at 7-Eleven operates as a unit and can explore even more synergies."

The level of difference between operating models and stores can also drive up the cost to rebrand, making it too expensive to be worth it.

"Sometimes there are other priorities that need to be worked out first. So, even though there are incredible economies of scale to be had by consolidating brands, sometimes the return just doesn’t justify it, until other changes are made," Saitta said.

The buyer and its long-term strategy also affect whether or not a rebrand makes sense. A convenience retailer, a major oil brand or a private equity group may all have different priorities and goals.

"Different buyers acquire stores for different reasons, and this may influence their willingness to spend a lot of money in rebranding, unless there is a significant positive impact on returns for doing so," she added.

Brand strength in a specific geography, unique or differentiated offerings, brand relationships and loyalty/digital programs are some of the strongest factors in determining whether multiple brands can work post-merger.

"Whether or not the stores will see an uptick in sales or profits through a rebranding effort is a critical decision for retailers to make. From a sales perspective, does the new brand bring a stronger market presence, a stronger loyalty program, a differentiated food offer or something else that will retain the old and gain new customers?" Saitta said. "Are there enough synergies in the technology stack, buying power with combined category management and assortments, merchandising programs, promotional spending, etc.? It's either a customer-facing revenue generator or a back-end synergy/economies of scale opportunity or hopefully both."

When working with retailers that either were acquired or did the acquiring, the Impact 21 team has found that there is no cookie-cutter approach that suits all cases.

Whatever path a company chooses after an acquisition, they should stay mindful that equally important to what it does next is how it does it. "Any strategy you have is only as good as your execution of that strategy," Saitta said.