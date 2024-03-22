CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Calculus of Balancing Brands Post-Merger
Shortly after Kum & Go and its sister company Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistics provider, changed hands, Maverik CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Chuck Maggelet appeared to be considering all options. He shared with NACS that he thought it possible to bring the positive of Maverik to Kum & Go stores without necessarily rebranding, while continuing to evaluate future changes. However, around the time that Salt Lake City-based Maverik debuted its first rebranded Kum & Go store in Draper, Utah, news circulated that Maverik had opted to rebrand all Kum & Go sites by 2025.
Synergies and operational efficiency are clear benefits to rebranding an acquired chain, but retailers in the position of making such a decision must weigh the benefits against the potential of losing the chain's existing customers, who may be attached to certain offers.
The goal should be to preserve all the business of the acquired stores while improving them — whether or not they are eventually rebranded, Saitta explained.
"For instance, you can add a new, enhanced loyalty program to these stores and/or improve their existing one, so that you might attract new customers. You can install new equipment or do any needed upgrades to make the stores more attractive to specific segments of customers. The list is endless on the things you can do to enhance sales," she said.
At the same time, understanding which customers are loyal and why, what is important to change and not change, is mandatory.
"By and large, customers often say they come to a store either because the [customer service representatives] know them, [or] they get something there they can’t get anywhere else," Saitta said. This can include products, promotions, loyalty rewards, clean restrooms and more — "you name it."