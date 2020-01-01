Belanger, part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, debuted the Cube Soft-Touch In-Bay Automatic Wash System at the 2019 NACS Show. The system was developed based on an extensive voice of the customer survey that sought to learn what customers expect from a wash experience. The Cube is the industry's first friction IBA wash system that provides a quieter experience, while also improving the quality of the wash, according to the maker. Smart features include: Smart Wheel technology that tilts and adjusts to the shape of the specific vehicle; Smart Touch technology that utilizes torque-sensing, radial-driven arms to detect friction levels and position the wash wheels in optimal geometric proximity to each vehicle; and Smart Spray manifolds that "know" the position of each wheel and apply spray at the right time. Additionally, the Cube offers remote access capabilities, patented LED-enhanced wheels and spray arms that cycle through six colors to provide Active Site Marketing, and an innovative scissor-arm top wheel that precisely lowers to the vehicle and covers more area along the front, top and rear. The Cube’s LED lights also provide navigational assistance to load customers in and out of the bay quickly, increasing throughput.