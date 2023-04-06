Cucumber Chili Lime Beer Salt is here for Summer Sales!

This unique flavor is formulated to pair well with beer and seltzers.

Twang Partners, maker of the Original Beer Salt since 1986, has cucumber chili lime beer salt ready to stock the shelves for summer. Like a refreshing cucumber with a hint of spice, this blend is a great accompaniment to beer and seltzer displays to add incremental profit to every beer or seltzer sale. These 1.oz mini beer shaped bottles come in 24-count counter displays, 12-ct. clip strips, and 96 ct - shippers. Visit Twang.com/partner for more information. Salt, Sip, Savor!