Cue Vapor System Everyday Low Price

E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), a sister company to Jacksonville, Fla.-based Swisher International, is lowering the price of its award-winning Cue Vapor System, a breakthrough alternative to smoking. The system now carries a suggested retail price of $19.99. Cue is available in a variety of colors, and its pre-filled, disposable e-liquid cartridges are available in three nicotine levels (0mg, 3mg and 6mg) and 10 flavors. Additionally, EAS is planning to reintroduce several e-liquid flavors in the coming months, according to the company.