Shows To Go Backdrops introduces a custom-printed backdrop and hand sanitizer product aimed at helping businesses remain CDC- and pandemic-compliant, while also helping keep the public safe from the spread of pathogens. Its new Custom Graphic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Stand is a professional sanitizing station that is attractive, streamlined and functional. The stand is large offering great visibility (up to 6 feet high, and in multiple widths) and is designed to get noticed with 360-degree branding. Each stand is portable and can be easily set up in five minutes. Once deployed, it is light enough to reposition and move around as needed, but sturdy enough to handle constant use. Other features include a hands-free and mess-free automatic dispenser; easily ordered replacement covers; holiday and seasonal designs; and no order minimum.