Core-Mark International is now the exclusive distributor of three-pack bags of Sun Pacific Cuties to the convenience retail market. Available to all 50,000-plus convenience stores served by both Core-Mark and Eby-Brown in the United States, the Cuties Three-Pack offers on-the-go consumers a delicious, easy to-eat option for a healthy snack. Adding Cuties clementines to the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown fresh food product line builds on the company's commitment to offering wide-ranging choices, from established brands to emerging upstarts.