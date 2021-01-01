DailyPay CYCLE Feature

After a year of piloting the product with a number of blue-chip forward-thinking companies, DailyPay introduces CYCLE, a new feature to its award-winning platform that allows disbursement of electronic off-cycle payroll payments. CYCLE can save companies time and money by eliminating the need to create paper checks for bonuses, termination pay, or to make other necessary off-cycle payments to employees. CYCLE amounts are funded by DailyPay, so there is no need to pull from company coffers for these amounts before the next payroll is run. CYCLE supports all direct deposit accounts, including bank accounts, pay cards and general purpose reloadable cards. Employers can send off-cycle payroll payments via CYCLE to any employee.