Defining Artificial Intelligence

My point: AI has been a buzzword in the convenience channel — and everywhere — for the past couple of years. Last year, I noted that what had once been a business meeting concept was becoming a practical application. However, there is no single application and maybe that is the beauty of AI. It can be used to tailor the right promotions to the right consumer at the right time. It can be used to manage inventory. It can be used to streamline foodservice operations and reduce waste.

What gives me pause, though, is the sheer number of companies currently touting AI products and platforms to the retail industry. It is enough to make one's head spin.

With much research and trial and error, convenience store operators will undoubtedly find the right AI application for their operations. But if you are feeling overwhelmed by the concept, know you are not alone. The first step may be to look it up.