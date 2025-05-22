One Innovator Among Many in the Convenience Channel
To Sheetz's recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, I say, you are preaching to the choir. Convenience Store News honored Sheetz as our 2022 Technology Leader of the Year for many of the same reasons cited by Fortune and Statista. At the time, Sheetz CEO Travis Sheetz told CSNews that the retailer's goal is to put itself out of business. What exactly does that mean? Continuous evolution, he said.
While Sheetz was the only convenience store retailer to appear on this year's ranking, I suspect it won't be the last. From what I, and anyone who's ever attended industry events like the Conexxus Annual Conference or the NACS Show has seen, Sheetz is one c-store retailer among many that are testing new ground and are not afraid to step outside their comfort zone to deliver the convenience proposition to their customers.