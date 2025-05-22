 Skip to main content
TechWatch

One Innovator Among Many in the Convenience Channel

Sheetz Inc. was the only c-store operator to appear on the America's Most Innovative Companies ranking, but it certainly won't be the last.
Melissa Kress
Touchscreen order kiosks inside a Sheetz convenience store

Recently, Sheetz Inc. was named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Statista. The 300 U.S. companies ranked on the list were recognized for their product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. 

Several of Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz's recent initiatives showcase its embrace of innovation. For example, in 2019, the retailer opened office space in Pittsburgh to exclusively focus on new lines of business, the next-generation customer experience and envisioning what convenience will look like 10-plus years from now. 

And long before 2019, Sheetz was among the first in the channel to roll out touchscreen ordering kiosks in its stores and add drive-thru windows as an option. 

To Sheetz's recognition as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, I say, you are preaching to the choir. Convenience Store News honored Sheetz as our 2022 Technology Leader of the Year for many of the same reasons cited by Fortune and Statista. At the time, Sheetz CEO Travis Sheetz told CSNews that the retailer's goal is to put itself out of business. What exactly does that mean? Continuous evolution, he said.

While Sheetz was the only convenience store retailer to appear on this year's ranking, I suspect it won't be the last. From what I, and anyone who's ever attended industry events like the Conexxus Annual Conference or the NACS Show has seen, Sheetz is one c-store retailer among many that are testing new ground and are not afraid to step outside their comfort zone to deliver the convenience proposition to their customers.  

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More

