One Innovator Among Many in the Convenience Channel

Recently, Sheetz Inc. was named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and Statista. The 300 U.S. companies ranked on the list were recognized for their product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

Several of Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz's recent initiatives showcase its embrace of innovation. For example, in 2019, the retailer opened office space in Pittsburgh to exclusively focus on new lines of business, the next-generation customer experience and envisioning what convenience will look like 10-plus years from now.

And long before 2019, Sheetz was among the first in the channel to roll out touchscreen ordering kiosks in its stores and add drive-thru windows as an option.