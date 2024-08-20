Dencar Right-Height Pay Station

Dencar Technology presents the Right-Height Pay Station, a car wash pay station designed to use face-identification technology to read the driver's location and automatically adjust up or down for a comfortable transaction. Whether customers are in a high truck or a low-to-the-ground sports car, the station will adjust to ensure drivers of pickups, vans and large SUVs won't need to stretch halfway out the window to reach low buttons, while drivers of lower-profile vehicles won't be reaching over their heads, according to the company. The station also includes a middle "standard" setting for drivers not at either extreme.