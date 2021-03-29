03/29/2021
Derby City Jerky
The premium jerky features the distinctive flavor of Kentucky bourbon.
Derby City Jerky offers the authentic flair and unique flavor of Kentucky bourbon in the form of a premium Kentucky-crafted jerky. The product is made using premium cuts of meat that are marinated and slow smoked over a fire of aged Kentucky bourbon barrel staves — a process that creates a jerky with just the right hint of distinctive Kentucky bourbon flavor, according to the company. Derby City Jerky is available in beef, pork and turkey varieties.