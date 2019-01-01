Press enter to search
The dippable pairings from Rich's Foodservice include shortbread cookies and indulgent icing.
Rich's Specialty Dessert Dippers

Rich's Foodservice introduces Dessert Dippers, dippable pairings of shortbread cookies and indulgent icing packaged to satisfy on-the-go customers. Each 5.1-ounce container includes 16 cookies and one luscious icing. Dessert Dippers are available in three varieties: Chocolate Buttercreme (chocolate shortbread cookies with chocolate buttercreme icing); Vanilla Buttercreme (vanilla shortbread cookies with vanilla buttercreme icing); and Cookies ‘n Crème Made with Oreo Whipped (chocolate shortbread cookies with cookies ‘n creme whipped icing made with Oreo cookie pieces). The containers come 18 to a case and have a suggested retail price of $2.99.

