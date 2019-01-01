Rich's Foodservice introduces Dessert Dippers, dippable pairings of shortbread cookies and indulgent icing packaged to satisfy on-the-go customers. Each 5.1-ounce container includes 16 cookies and one luscious icing. Dessert Dippers are available in three varieties: Chocolate Buttercreme (chocolate shortbread cookies with chocolate buttercreme icing); Vanilla Buttercreme (vanilla shortbread cookies with vanilla buttercreme icing); and Cookies ‘n Crème Made with Oreo Whipped (chocolate shortbread cookies with cookies ‘n creme whipped icing made with Oreo cookie pieces). The containers come 18 to a case and have a suggested retail price of $2.99.