CSE Products Inc. is showcasing its new Digital Media Marketing Cooler Door Display Handle at the 2019 NACS Show. Whether installed on inline cooler glass doors or standalone refrigeration units, the IoT-powered handle presents retail stores and refrigerated product manufacturers with opportunities to design and display powerful ad campaigns to effectively promote products and influence consumer buying decisions. The handle is a digital media marketing device that provides space for revenue-generating point-of-sale. It is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ready for network configuration and media download. Additional enhancement options include touchscreen capability, data acquisition, camera and video.