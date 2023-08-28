Discover Your f’real Campaign

Rich's Foodservice unveils a marketing campaign — "Discover Your f’real" — in support of its f’real turnkey self-serve program that enables convenience stores to offer milkshakes and smoothies without added labor. Consumers select a flavor from the freezer, peel off the top and place the cup in the B6 blender, where they choose their favorite thickness. C-stores can offer up to seven core milkshake flavors that are made with real milk, as well as three smoothies made with real fruit and less sugar in addition to limited-edition flavors released each year. More than 24,000 locations worldwide offer f’real milkshakes and smoothies to customers.