Press enter to search
Close search

Dispoze-a-Bowl

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Dispoze-a-Bowl

Made of 100 percent recyclable materials, the product can be discarded after a single use or multiple uses. 
Dispoze-a-Bowl

The Dispoze-a-Bowl, a disposable alternative to typical glass, wood or corn cob smoking pipes, is designed to ensure a fresh smoke with every toke. The body is made of food-grade ivory board, while the tobacco cup is made of food-grade stainless steel and has a small "carburetor" at the front for managing air flow. Dispoze-a-Bowls come packaged flat and are quick and easy to assemble. Users will get a crisp, clean and flavorful draw every time without ever having to clean a pipe again, according to the maker. Made of 100 percent recyclable materials, the product can be discarded after a single use or multiple uses. 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Tic Tac Big Berry Adventure

Tic Tac Big Berry Adventure

TNS Flexible Pricing Structures
REBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte

Rebel Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte