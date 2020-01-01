The Dispoze-a-Bowl, a disposable alternative to typical glass, wood or corn cob smoking pipes, is designed to ensure a fresh smoke with every toke. The body is made of food-grade ivory board, while the tobacco cup is made of food-grade stainless steel and has a small "carburetor" at the front for managing air flow. Dispoze-a-Bowls come packaged flat and are quick and easy to assemble. Users will get a crisp, clean and flavorful draw every time without ever having to clean a pipe again, according to the maker. Made of 100 percent recyclable materials, the product can be discarded after a single use or multiple uses.