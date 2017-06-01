Diversey No Maintenance Floor System

Diversey launched the No Maintenance Floor System to restore and rejuvenate flooring surfaces in minutes. Combining the TASKI Ergodisc 1200, TASKI IntelliPad and Snapback Spray Buff, the system is also designed to help extend the life of floors. The TASKI Ergodisc 1200 is a high-speed, 20-inch disc machine with center feed for burnishing hard floors. The TASKI IntelliPad is a two-in-one floor care pad for cleaning and burnishing that uses a unique diamond formulation for increased durability and compatibility with all machines. The Snapback Spray Buff provides that “just-finished” shine in seconds, while protecting floors and a facility’s image, according to the company.