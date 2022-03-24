Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA Single-Serve Cans

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery's 90 Minute IPA is now available in 19.2-ounce single-serve cans. The continually hopped, 9-percent ABV Imperial IPA rounds out the company's lineup of single-serve options that previously focused on lower-ABV beers, such as its SeaQuench Ale, a 4.8-percent ABV session sour, and 60 Minute IPA, a 6-percent ABV IPA. The addition of 90 Minute IPA in single-serve cans leverages two current growth trends within the convenience store marketplace: Imperial IPAs and craft singles, according to the brewer. The 90 Minute IPA is a key focus of Dogfish Head's growth plan for 2022 to gain shelf space and mind share in c-stores nationwide.