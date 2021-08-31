Dole Chopped! Ranch Salad Kits

Dole Food Co. is expanding its line of Dole Chopped! Salad Kits with two new SKUs that leverage consumer preference for ranch dressing. The new Dole Chopped! Buffalo Ranch Salad Kit and Dole Chopped! Peppercorn Ranch Salad Kit combine fresh chopped Dole lettuces and vegetables with special Buffalo and Peppercorn variations of Dole’s Ranch Dressing. Each salad kit serves 2.5 to 3.5 people, and has a suggested retail price of $3.99.