Dole Chopped! Salad Kit New Varieties

Dole Food Co. Inc. is expanding its popular Dole Chopped! Salad Kit line with three new flavors that showcase the latest global and regional flavor trends. The three kits — Dole Chopped! Tropical Thai Salad Kit, Dole Chopped! Maple Pecan Salad Kit and Dole Chopped! Double Dill Salad Kit — contain no artificial colors or flavors and continue the Dole Chopped! tradition of combining fresh chopped Dole lettuces and vegetables with toppings and original dressings. Each kit serves 2.5 to 3.5 people for a suggested retail price of $3.99.