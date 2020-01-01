Dole Premium Salad Kits

Dole is extending its offerings with two new Premium Salad Kits and one new Chopped! Salad Kit that provide retailers and their salad-loving customers with innovative salad ingredients and flavor combinations. The new premium kits are: the Sweet Kale Salad Kit, with Dole green cabbage, kale, shredded broccoli, brussels sprouts and radicchio topped with pepitas, dried cranberries and Dole’s Poppy Seed Dressing; and the Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit, with Dole spinach, baby red chard and carrots topped with almonds, dried blueberries and Dole’s Blueberry Lemon Dressing. The new Chopped! option is the Avocado Ranch Salad Kit, with chopped Dole cabbages, green leaf lettuce, kale, carrots and green onions topped with shredded cheddar cheese, crispy corn and Dole’s Avocado Ranch Dressing. Each kit serves three to four people, and has a suggested retail price of $3.99.