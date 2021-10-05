The Donut Hole Individually Wrapped Donuts

With food safety more important than ever now due to the pandemic, Baker Boy launched a line of individually wrapped donuts under The Donut Hole brand. The line of packaged and fully finished retail-ready donuts features eight unique varieties, including Baker Boy's signature Magic Ring Filled Donuts. The flavors are: Chocolate Iced Chocolate & Creme Filled Magic Ring Donuts, White Iced Raspberry Filled Magic Ring Donuts, Apple Filled Magic Ring Donuts, Glazed Donuts, Glazed Old Fashioned Donuts, Maple Iced Long Johns, Cake Donuts, and Blueberry Cake Donuts. The donuts arrive at the operator frozen and ready to thaw and serve. Eye-catching branded packaging includes Nutrition Facts, ingredient information, and a scannable UPC for each donut. Clear wrapping enables customers to easily see each donut's quality.