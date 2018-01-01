New from Frito-Lay's Doritos brand, Doritos Blaze are new flavored tortilla chips that deliver a complex flavor and heat that builds as you crunch. Doritos Blaze comes in purple packaging with flames and thermograph handprints. The new variety joins the ranks of red Nacho Cheese Doritos and blue Cool Ranch Doritos on store shelves nationwide. Doritos Blaze is available in multi-serve 9.75-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3-ounce bags for a suggested price of $1.69.