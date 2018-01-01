Doritos Crunch Nuts & Crunch Mix

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division introduces two new additions to the Doritos brand: Doritos Crunch Nuts and Doritos Crunch Mix. Both new products are peanut-based snacks available in Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch varieties. Doritos Crunch Nuts include roasted peanuts wrapped in a Doritos Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch flavored shell. Doritos Crunch Mix contains crunch nuts along with 3D triangles, puffs, pretzel bites and corn sticks seasoned with Doritos Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch flavoring. Both new products have a suggested retail price of $1.99.