PepsiCo Inc. expands its popular Flamin' Hot line with the launch of Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, an all-new mashup that combines the classic Cool Ranch flavor with a spicy, bold crunch. The new variety injects a spicy edge into the legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations, according to the company. Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch marks the third Flamin' Hot Doritos variety, joining Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon. The new product is available in a 9.25-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $4.79, and a 2.75-ounce bag for a suggested price of $2.19.