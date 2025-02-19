The Doritos brand is pushing flavor boundaries yet again with the launch of Doritos Golden Sriracha. The product is designed to put an unexpected twist on Generation Z’s favorite hot sauce. Instead of leaning on the heat-forward taste of red Sriracha, the chips blend the tangy, sweet, complex flavors of yellow and green Sriracha. Doritos Golden Sriracha come in two sizes: 9.25 ounces for $6.29 and 2.625 ounces for $2.69.