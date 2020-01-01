Doritos New Varieties

Building on the success of its Flamin' Hot and Cool Ranch varieties, Doritos is taking these fan-favorite flavors up a notch. The brand launched Flamin' Hot Limon and Amped-Up Cool Ranch varieties to provide fans two entirely new ways to enjoy the legacy flavors. Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon brings the signature heat with a tangy twist, while Doritos Amped-Up Cool Ranch provides even more Cool Ranch flavor. Both varieties are available in 9.75-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29, and 2.75-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89.