Doritos unveiled its first flavor innovation of 2023. The introduction of Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips encourages fans to see things through a different lens and try something new — including barbecue in the winter. According to the brand, the new variety delivers a bold experience that takes traditional BBQ flavor to another level with sweetness, complex spices and tanginess. Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips are now available nationwide for a suggested price of $5.59.