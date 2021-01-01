Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Promotion

As the official sponsor of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, Dos Equis is giving shoppers the chance to win an exclusive VIP basketball weekend, including tickets to 3X3U and college basketball's 2021 national championship. The 3-on-3 tournament will bring together the country's best collegiate seniors to compete one last time in Indianapolis, the host city for college basketball's national championship. An integrated retail activation around 3X3U includes a text-to-win sweepstakes. Consumers who snap a photo of themselves enjoying a cold Dos Equis and upload it to Twitter with #3X3USweeps will be entered for a chance to win the VIP trip for three. Merchandising materials available include a pole topper, standee, and basketball-themed merchandise.