Dos Equis "The Beer That Makes Summer Summer" Promotion

Dos Equis' summer 2019 campaign, "The Beer That Makes Summer Summer," seeks to prove that Dos Equis is the only beer consumers need for their best summer ever. The May-August campaign features a sweepstakes that offers the chance to win daily prizes, including the summer's hottest essentials. Consumers can enter by snapping and texting pictures of their summer moments with Dos Equis. The multi-channel promotion is also being supported by digital and social media, radio and OOH, PR stunts, localized activations, sampling, impactful point-of-sale materials and more. Display enhancers include tandees, inflatable cooler floats and towel jackets.