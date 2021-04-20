Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo 2021 Promotion

Advertisement
The campaign incorporates a consumer sweepstakes to generate shopper engagement.
To commemorate Cinco de Mayo 2021, Dos Equis is inviting consumers to make lasting memories by entering for a chance to win $500, so they can celebrate in their own way with family and friends. From April 1 through May 5, consumers who snap a picture of themselves enjoying a cold Dos Equis and upload it to DosEquis.com/CincoDeMayo are automatically entered. Five winners will each receive a $500 gift card. Along with generating shopper engagement through the sweepstakes, the promotion also includes in-store merchandising to drive sales through display. High-impact merchandising materials include a dress up display kit, cooler decals, and standees. Brand awareness of Dos Equis will be driven through advertisements on social, digital and e-commerce platforms to drive store traffic and incremental sales and profits for retailers.

