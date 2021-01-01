Dos Equis Five-Liter Draft Keg

Dos Equis Lager is now available in a five-liter draft keg format, starting in Texas and rolling out to additional markets during 2021. The innovation is designed to meet consumers' preference for brewery-fresh beer as they do more drinking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The product launch is being supported by social media, digital display, e-commerce, search, and geotargeting around retail locations. High-impact merchandising materials include a fit-for-format display rack, plus cooler and beer cave signage.