Dos Equis "Keep It Interesante" Campaign

Dos Equis is evolving its "Most Interesting Man" campaign into the new "Keep it Interesante" campaign, which is out to prove that everyone can be interesting. The new program kicked off in March with TV commercials and will be brought to life across social media, digital activations, retail, OOH, and at some of the country’s biggest events and cultural moments throughout the summer. Wherever there are good times, the only beer that takes boring stories and turns them into Interesante ones is Dos Equis, according to the brand.