Dos Equis seeks to bring beer drinkers together to create lasting memories and receive exciting rewards by saying "Cheers" with Dos Equis limited-edition summer cans. The cans are uniquely designed and include a national version, as well as a Texas-specific version. Beginning in May and continuing through mid-August, a seasonal promotion offers comprehensive marketing tools to encourage shoppers to snap a picture of their Dos Equis limited-edition summer cans and upload them to dosequis.com/SummerofDos by Aug. 15. High-impact merchandising materials, which play off the can art, include large 3-D cans, pole toppers, standees, tuck cards, and cooler decals. The brand will reward one consumer and three friends with a grand-prize trip to an Airbnb destination of their choice. Secondary weekly prizes include mini fridges, towels, inflatable coolers, and more.