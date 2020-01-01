Dos Equis Limited-Edition Summer CansSeasonal promotion encourages adult beverage drinkers to say cheers.
Dos Equis seeks to bring beer drinkers together to create lasting memories and receive exciting rewards by saying "Cheers" with Dos Equis limited-edition summer cans. The cans are uniquely designed and include a national version, as well as a Texas-specific version. Beginning in May and continuing through mid-August, a seasonal promotion offers comprehensive marketing tools to encourage shoppers to snap a picture of their Dos Equis limited-edition summer cans and upload them to dosequis.com/SummerofDos by Aug. 15. High-impact merchandising materials, which play off the can art, include large 3-D cans, pole toppers, standees, tuck cards, and cooler decals. The brand will reward one consumer and three friends with a grand-prize trip to an Airbnb destination of their choice. Secondary weekly prizes include mini fridges, towels, inflatable coolers, and more.