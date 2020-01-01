Dos Equis New Packaging

The Dos Equis brand will unveil new packaging this fall as part of an overall brand refresh aimed at maintaining relevance with today's consumers. The new, modern design incorporates Dos Equis' Mexican heritage with a progressive fusion of cultures, and puts increased focus on the brand's iconic colors and XX symbol. These cues seek to communicate standout, modernity and the brand's premium positioning, according to Heineken USA. New Dos Equis Lager bottles will arrive in September, followed by Lager cans in October and Ambar Especial bottles in November.