Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is the newest innovation to join the brand's Mexican import portfolio. It is inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas drink known as Ranch Water, which combines tequila, sparkling mineral water, and lime. Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is available in a Classic Lime flavor in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce single-serve cans. With the success of its initial launch in Texas this spring, the innovation is slated to expand to additional markets in September 2021, including Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, California, Nevada, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.