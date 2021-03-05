Advertisement
05/03/2021

Dos Equis 'Summer of Dos' Promotion

Three lucky consumers will be sent on a summer getaway of their choice.

To help retailers profit from increased summer store traffic and shopper engagement, Dos Equis is launching the "Summer of Dos." From May 6 through Aug. 31, the beer brand is encouraging shoppers to snap a picture of themselves enjoying a refreshing Dos Equis and upload it to a custom microsite, DosEquis.com/SummerofDos. Three winners will receive Airbnb gift cards, so they can take the summer getaway of their choice. Additionally, summer essentials prize packs will be given away weekly and include a Bluetooth speaker, portable hammock, floating cooler, can towel, and backpack. The Summer of Dos campaign is being supported by interactive in-store and on-premise support at the point-of-sale, including tuck cards, pole toppers, standees, cooler decals, and customizable table tents and banners. 

Other Popular Products

Wild Hemp Wraps

Wild Hemp Wraps

Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink logo

Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink

PriceAdvantage logo

PriceAdvantage Market Share Business Intelligence

Advertisement