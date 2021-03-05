Dos Equis 'Summer of Dos' Promotion

To help retailers profit from increased summer store traffic and shopper engagement, Dos Equis is launching the "Summer of Dos." From May 6 through Aug. 31, the beer brand is encouraging shoppers to snap a picture of themselves enjoying a refreshing Dos Equis and upload it to a custom microsite, DosEquis.com/SummerofDos. Three winners will receive Airbnb gift cards, so they can take the summer getaway of their choice. Additionally, summer essentials prize packs will be given away weekly and include a Bluetooth speaker, portable hammock, floating cooler, can towel, and backpack. The Summer of Dos campaign is being supported by interactive in-store and on-premise support at the point-of-sale, including tuck cards, pole toppers, standees, cooler decals, and customizable table tents and banners.