Dos Equis "Tailgate Anything" Campaign

The integrated promotion is supported by limited-edition college football-themed cans.
Dos Equis is encouraging college football fans to "Tailgate Anything," giving them the chance to win weekly tailgating-themed prizes all season long. Through an integrated retail promotion and sweepstakes, fans can win weekly prizes including a six-foot cooler, at-home pop-up bar, mini grill, grilling set, tailgating table with chairs, and digital subscription all access codes. One grand-prize winner will receive a larger-than-life tailgate tow trailer, decked out with tailgating essentials such as a grill attachment, cooler, 50-inch LED HDTV, home theater speakers and more. The campaign, which runs through Jan. 11, 2021, is being supported by limited-edition college football-themed cans, merchandise, out-of-home advertising, TV, radio, digital advertising, social media, public relations extensions, and sampling events.

