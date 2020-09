Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are made in small batches using the same process the company's founder started nearly a decade ago. Each pretzel twist is dusted with Dot's top-secret seasoning. Dot's Original Seasoned pretzels have a buttery tang, while the Southwest Seasoned pretzels are bold and zesty. Both the Original and Southwest varieties come in 5-ounce and 16-ounce resealable bags.