Dove Chocolate Covered Dusted Nuts are coming in 2018. There will be three varieties within Dove's dusted nut collection: cashews dipped in milk chocolate and dusted with sea salt; cashews dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa; and almonds dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cinnamon. Other new products from Dove in 2018 will include Dove Promises Silky Smooth Cookie Crisp and Milk Chocolate.