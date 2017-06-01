Dove Chocolate Covered Dusted NutsCashews dipped in milk chocolate and dusted with sea salt among varieties.
Dove Chocolate Covered Dusted Nuts are coming in 2018. There will be three varieties within Dove's dusted nut collection: cashews dipped in milk chocolate and dusted with sea salt; cashews dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa; and almonds dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with cinnamon. Other new products from Dove in 2018 will include Dove Promises Silky Smooth Cookie Crisp and Milk Chocolate.