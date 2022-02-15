02/15/2022
Dove Large Promises
The treats are three times the size of the original.
Mars Wrigley's Dove Chocolate introduces Dove Large Promises, which are three times the size of the original Dove Promises. The new offering brings consumers a more premium experience to share, enjoy individually, or take on the go. Packaged in a set of three, Dove Large Promises feature a decadent filling enrobed in silky-smooth chocolate. They are available in two flavor variations, Milk Chocolate & Caramel and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter, and include the iconic Dove Promises messages.