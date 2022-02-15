Mars Wrigley's Dove Chocolate introduces Dove Large Promises, which are three times the size of the original Dove Promises. The new offering brings consumers a more premium experience to share, enjoy individually, or take on the go. Packaged in a set of three, Dove Large Promises feature a decadent filling enrobed in silky-smooth chocolate. They are available in two flavor variations, Milk Chocolate & Caramel and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter, and include the iconic Dove Promises messages.