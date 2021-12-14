This holiday season, Dove Chocolate hopes to get fans in the spirit with the release of a festive new flavor: Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch Promises. The limited-edition variety is made with real almonds, smooth milk chocolate, and hints of toffee. Every bite of milk chocolate is mixed with the crunch of toffee almonds to create "a true moment of pleasure," according to the brand. Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch Promises come in a 7.94-ounce package, with ​​​​each festive foil-wrapped chocolate holding a special message.