Taste of Nature is expanding its cotton candy offering through a license agreement with Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The new Dr Pepper Cotton Candy delivers a unique taste sensation that is a favorite in today’s beverage marketplace, according to the company. The product comes in both 1.5-ounce and 3.1-ounce mylar bags. Merchandising vehicles include PDQ trays, pallet programs, floor shippers. and clip strips.