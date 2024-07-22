Dr. Schär Gluten-Free Muffins

Dr. Schär, a gluten-free food products brand, brings to market soft-textured Muffins in Classic, Chocolate and Chocolate Chip flavors. The muffins, which are shelf-stable and ready-to-eat, are made from a blend of premium ingredients, such as barn eggs and Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa products. According to the company, the muffins may be used for either breakfast or dessert. Dr. Schär's Muffins will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $6.49.